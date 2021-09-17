Fulham have had some top strikers over the years, but how much do you know about them?

In the following quiz, there are 24 questions to attempt concerning some of the top marksmen to have plied their trade at Craven Cottage during their time in the game.

From Louis Saha to Aleksandar Mitrovic, there are some iconic names in here but how many can you get right? Find out below and share your scores on social media!

24 questions about some of Fulham's best-ever strikers - Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 What nationality is Gordon Davies? Welsh Scottish Irish English