Bradford City’s fine start to the season has been slightly ruined by two defeats in their last three games.

The Bantams have had a disappointing couple of weeks, and will be keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

City will rely on the form of Andy Cook as they look to turn things around, and on the topic of the striker, we have created a quiz looking at some of their best ever forwards.

Can you get 24 out of 24 on this quiz?

24 questions about some of Bradford City's best ever strikers - Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 James Hanson joined City in what year? 2008 2009 2010 2011