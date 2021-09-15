24 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

During the course of their history, Bolton Wanderers have had their fair share of strikers who have made a positive impact on the club’s fortunes.

Arguably their greatest ever player, Nat Lofthouse produced a plethora of stunning displays for the Trotters as he emerged as a star for club and country during the 1950’s.

Before calling time on his career, the forward helped Bolton win the FA Cup in 1958.

In the Premier League era, Bolton were able to call upon the services of Kevin Davies and Nicolas Anelka who both produced memorable moments during their respective spells for the club.

