24 questions about some of Blackpool’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

Blackpool secured their first win of the Championship season at the weekend, with a 1-0 victory over promotion-hopefuls Fulham.

The Seasiders, who have jumped outside the relegation zone as a result, picked up two points in their opening five games, before beating a strong-looking Fulham side.

The Seasiders will be hoping to secure back-to-back home victories when Huddersfield Town travel to Bloomfield Road tonight, with the hosts now with every bit of confidence after Saturday.

Whilst we wait for tonight, we have devised a 24-question quiz that is all about some of Blackpool’s bests strikers from over the years.

