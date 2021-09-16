24 questions about some of Blackburn Rovers’ best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

Blackburn Rovers have had their fair share of strikers who have managed to set Ewood Park alight with their attacking displays.

Simon Garner became the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer during his spell in Lancashire whilst the arrival of Alan Shearer from Southampton utterly transformed Rovers’ fortunes.

The former England international’s lethal partnership with Chris Sutton helped Blackburn win the Premier League title in 1995.

Since the turn of the 21st century, the likes of Benni McCarthy, Roque Santa Cruz and Jordan Rhodes have all produced memorable moments for Rovers.

Here, in our latest Blackburn quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 24 questions about some of the club’s greatest ever strikers.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Blackburn fans!

1 of 24 When did Blackburn Rovers sign Alan Shearer? 1992 1993 1994 1995