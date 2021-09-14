24 questions about some of Birmingham City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

After recruiting Troy Deeney late on in the summer window, Birmingham City’s attack looks like a force to be reckoned with.

Not only will the Watford legend’s presence be a real asset up top after showing supreme goalscoring consistency at Vicarage Road for over a decade, but the ever-present Lukas Jutkiewicz, dangerous Scott Hogan and former Charlton Athletic will also give Championship defences a nightmare for what looks to be a rejuvenated Blues side.

The quartet, along with the lively Jonathan Leko, will be hoping to fire the West Midlands side to a more respectable finish this term after spending much of their recent history fighting towards the bottom of the Championship table.

With the second-tier side’s forwards in the spotlight, we have taken a look back at four Birmingham City legends up top. The first three are undisputable, with Trevor Francis, the club’s all-time top scorer Joe Bradley and the legendary Bob Latchford.

But we have also gone with a fourth legend in their recent history. Step up, Nikola Zigic.

There are 24 questions in this quiz – can you get all the questions right? Nearly all? Give it a go and see how you get on!

1 of 24 Trevor Francis left Birmingham City to join which side? Derby County Arsenal Manchester United Nottingham Forest