Bournemouth are hoping to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, and Dominic Solanke will be crucial to their chances.

The former Liverpool man needs to be the prolific if Scott Parker’s side are to be successful and it will be interesting to see how he does for the remainder of the campaign after a positive start.

Whilst fans will know all about Solanke’s recent record, how is your knowledge on former Cherries forwards who have starred for the club in the past?

Check out our quiz and see how you do!

24 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Ted MacDougall is the club's all-time top scorer. True False