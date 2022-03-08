Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

24 Norwich City quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Depending on how they get on in the Premier League this term, Norwich City could well be back in the Championship in time for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

But we’re focusing less on the future and more on the past as we ask you about the Canaries’ previous seasons in the EFL, from 2016/17 to 2020/21.

How many of the following 24 questions can you get correct though?

There’s only one way you can find out – so give it a go and see how well you do!

24 Norwich City quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24

2020/21: Who was their top scorer during the campaign?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 24 Norwich City quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: