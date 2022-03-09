Newcastle United will be looking to avoid relegation back to the Championship this season.

A recent resurgence since the appointment of Eddie Howe as manager, and a great deal of investment in the January transfer window, mean the Magpies have now given themselves a good chance of retaining their top-flight status.

But just how much do you actually know about the club’s previous time in the Football League?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 24 questions about Newcastle as an EFL club but how many can you get correct?

24 Newcastle United quiz questions about their time in the EFL - Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 Since it was rebranded as the Championship, how many seasons have Newcastle played in the second-tier? One Two Three Four