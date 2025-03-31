As the 2024-25 Championship season nears its conclusion, the futures of several clubs hang in the balance.

In recent years, the division has become increasingly affluent, with teams willing to invest heavily in a bid to secure a place in the Premier League. Naturally, these high-profile signings attract intense scrutiny, particularly when it comes to the players commanding the highest wages.

With this in mind, Football League World has identified the highest-paid player at each Championship club and detailed their earnings.

Each Championship Club's Highest Earner (Capology estimates) Team Player Wages Per Week Blackburn Rovers Emmanuel Dennis (Loan) £40,000 Bristol City Nahki Wells £27,000 Burnley Josh Brownhill £45,000 Cardiff City Aaron Ramsey £50,000 Coventry City Luis Binks £30,000 Derby County Nat Phillips (Loan) £65,000 Hull City Steven Alzate £25,000 Leeds United Patrick Bamford £70,000 Luton Town Tahith Chong, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba £30,000 Middlesbrough Kelechi Iheanacho (Loan) £75,000 Millwall Japhet Tangange £35,000 Norwich City Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy £35,000 Oxford United Matt Phillips £17,500 Plymouth Argyle Tymoteusz Puchacz (Loan) £18,000 Portsmouth Isaac Hayden (Loan) £22,000 Preston North End Sam Greenwood (Loan) £30,000 QPR Steve Cook £30,000 Sheffield United Hamza Choudhury (Loan) £50,000 Sheffield Wednesday Barry Bannan £24,308 Stoke City Ben Gibson £35,000 Sunderland Enzo Le Fee (Loan) £67,500 Swansea City Lewis O'Brien (Loan) £50,000 Watford Angelo Ogbonna, Moussa Sissoko £45,000 West Brom Mason Holgate (Loan) £70,000

This list is created using the Wage Estimation System at Capology.

Blackburn Rovers: Emmanuel Dennis

£40,000-a-week