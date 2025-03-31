As the 2024-25 Championship season nears its conclusion, the futures of several clubs hang in the balance.

In recent years, the division has become increasingly affluent, with teams willing to invest heavily in a bid to secure a place in the Premier League. Naturally, these high-profile signings attract intense scrutiny, particularly when it comes to the players commanding the highest wages.

With this in mind, Football League World has identified the highest-paid player at each Championship club and detailed their earnings.

Each Championship Club's Highest Earner (Capology estimates)

Team

Player

Wages Per Week

Blackburn Rovers

Emmanuel Dennis (Loan)

£40,000

Bristol City

Nahki Wells

£27,000

Burnley

Josh Brownhill

£45,000

Cardiff City

Aaron Ramsey

£50,000

Coventry City

Luis Binks

£30,000

Derby County

Nat Phillips (Loan)

£65,000

Hull City

Steven Alzate

£25,000

Leeds United

Patrick Bamford

£70,000

Luton Town
Tahith Chong, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba

£30,000

Middlesbrough

Kelechi Iheanacho (Loan)

£75,000

Millwall

Japhet Tangange

£35,000

Norwich City

Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy

£35,000

Oxford United

Matt Phillips

£17,500

Plymouth Argyle

Tymoteusz Puchacz (Loan)

£18,000

Portsmouth

Isaac Hayden (Loan)

£22,000

Preston North End

Sam Greenwood (Loan)

£30,000

QPR

Steve Cook

£30,000

Sheffield United

Hamza Choudhury (Loan)

£50,000

Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan

£24,308

Stoke City

Ben Gibson

£35,000

Sunderland

Enzo Le Fee (Loan)

£67,500

Swansea City

Lewis O'Brien (Loan)

£50,000

Watford

Angelo Ogbonna, Moussa Sissoko

£45,000

West Brom

Mason Holgate (Loan)

£70,000

This list is created using the Wage Estimation System at Capology.

Blackburn Rovers: Emmanuel Dennis

£40,000-a-week