As the 2024-25 Championship season nears its conclusion, the futures of several clubs hang in the balance.
In recent years, the division has become increasingly affluent, with teams willing to invest heavily in a bid to secure a place in the Premier League. Naturally, these high-profile signings attract intense scrutiny, particularly when it comes to the players commanding the highest wages.
With this in mind, Football League World has identified the highest-paid player at each Championship club and detailed their earnings.
|
Each Championship Club's Highest Earner (Capology estimates)
|
Team
|
Player
|
Wages Per Week
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Emmanuel Dennis (Loan)
|
£40,000
|
Bristol City
|
Nahki Wells
|
£27,000
|
Burnley
|
Josh Brownhill
|
£45,000
|
Cardiff City
|
Aaron Ramsey
|
£50,000
|
Coventry City
|
Luis Binks
|
£30,000
|
Derby County
|
Nat Phillips (Loan)
|
£65,000
|
Hull City
|
Steven Alzate
|
£25,000
|
Leeds United
|
Patrick Bamford
|
£70,000
|
Luton Town
|
Tahith Chong, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba
|
£30,000
|
Middlesbrough
|
Kelechi Iheanacho (Loan)
|
£75,000
|
Millwall
|
Japhet Tangange
|
£35,000
|
Norwich City
|
Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy
|
£35,000
|
Oxford United
|
Matt Phillips
|
£17,500
|
Plymouth Argyle
|
Tymoteusz Puchacz (Loan)
|
£18,000
|
Portsmouth
|
Isaac Hayden (Loan)
|
£22,000
|
Preston North End
|
Sam Greenwood (Loan)
|
£30,000
|
QPR
|
Steve Cook
|
£30,000
|
Sheffield United
|
Hamza Choudhury (Loan)
|
£50,000
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Barry Bannan
|
£24,308
|
Stoke City
|
Ben Gibson
|
£35,000
|
Sunderland
|
Enzo Le Fee (Loan)
|
£67,500
|
Swansea City
|
Lewis O'Brien (Loan)
|
£50,000
|
Watford
|
Angelo Ogbonna, Moussa Sissoko
|
£45,000
|
West Brom
|
Mason Holgate (Loan)
|
£70,000
This list is created using the Wage Estimation System at Capology.