24.7% crossing accuracy: This Chelsea player doesn’t look set to force his way into Tuchel’s XI anytime soon amid EFL spell

The loan signing of Baba Rahman in August was seen as a much-needed one for Reading, who had lost their only senior left-back to Omar Richards earlier in the summer on the expiration of his contract.

That meant Ethan Bristow was forced to play regularly in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign and though the youngster filled in admirably, it was clear they needed a reinforcement in this position and this is where Rahman came to the rescue.

Arriving as the Royals’ only viable option in his position, he was always likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet until the January transfer window at least and this proved to be the case.

He has spent time out of action with the Royals, joining Andy Yiadom at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana, though their disappointing campaign in Cameroon meant they arrived back in England earlier than expected.

But that hasn’t been his only period of absence this term, sustaining an injury at Preston North End during Veljko Paunovic’s last game in charge last month, a setback that has kept him on the sidelines since, though a return is on the cards after the international break.

Without looking at the statistics, the full-back has arguably endured a mixed spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, looking vulnerable defensively at times as reinforced by the Royals having the second-worst defensive record in the league this season.

But on a positive note, he has been a threat going forward and is unlucky to have only recorded one assist so far this season, proving to be a menace down the left-hand side and deserving more for his efforts.

Not only has he been unlucky not to register more assists, supplying an inch-perfect ball for John Swift who missed a golden chance at Peterborough last month, but the 27-year-old has also been close to scoring himself.

His statistics in the Championship this season though suggest his end product hasn’t been as good as many would think, completing just 24.7% of his crosses and this is perhaps the reason why he hasn’t set up more goals for others.

Also completing just 43.1% of his dribbles and 74.7% of his passes, this is a disappointment considering he should be thriving in the English second tier and being less wasteful in possession is something he needs to improve on if his spell in Berkshire is to be classed as a success.

His defensive figures are more impressive, winning 59.7% of his defensive duels, though this is a percentage he will look to increase as he looks to build on the clean sheet his side kept in his absence against Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Also conceding less than one foul per game on average, his discipline has to be commended, though some could spin that the other way and say he needs to be more cynical to minimise goals conceded.

These figures will come as a surprise to many of the second-tier side’s fans though – because some would view his attacking contributions as far more promising than his work going back and one thing is for certain – he won’t be displacing the likes of Ben Chilwell and Marcus Alonso when both are available.

