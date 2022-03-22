24.6% aerial duel success: Is it inevitable that this 27-year-old will leave Barnsley this summer?

Barnsley have struggled to reach the same heights as last season this campaign and that has also meant several of the club’s players have also failed to perform as well.

One such name who hasn’t had the greatest season for the Tykes is Cauley Woodrow. The striker managed 12 goals in the Championship last season, as he led the line and helped his team get into the top six.

This year though, has has managed 20 less games in the second tier and has also managed a lot less in terms of his goal production with just four strikes. The reason for his absence has been injury since the turn of the year but based on his showings in 2021 – and the performances from Carlton Morris in his absence – it would be a surprise to see him break straight back into the first-team.

With that in mind then, should Barnsley keep him on this summer or cash in if the opportunity presents itself? Would he be a good signing for another club too?

Woodrow has offered a lot less stats wise this season when compared to last. His xG ratio stands at 6.26 and he has only actually bagged four goals and whilst that stat shows he should arguably have more and has been unlucky not to, it also demonstrates that he is a man most definitely out of form and low on confidence.

Last season, he probably would have the six goals that you would expect but this year instead, his finishing has clearly dipped. Last year, he also underperformed in his xG rating but that ratio was 15 + then.

He’s also managed over 10 offensive duels per game but hasn’t been able to win many, managing just a 20.9% success rate. In addition to that, he also wins just 24.6% of his aerial duels too (a decrease from last season) and considering his height, it doesn’t make for great reading.

His passing has arguably been his best stat this season. With a 62% success rate with his passing to the final third and his 52.5% success rate passing into the penalty area, his ability to bring others into play and get the ball into dangerous areas isn’t in question.

In fact, those stats are an improvement on last season.

These stats and performances clearly showcase a man who is low on confidence and doesn’t feel like he can offer the same as what he did last season.

Because of this low morale, he’s losing more on the floor and in the air and isn’t finishing as clinically as normal.

Perhaps some of the blame can be placed on the team around him and the style of play compared to last year.

He thrived under Valerien Ismael and this year, his team have struggled and that has ultimately seen him also have less chances to score and struggle just as much.

In a good team, with more chances created for him, he could find that form again and he would certainly be a worthwhile addition to most Championship sides.

Considering that Barnsley might be in League One next season – and that Woodrow could arguably still do a job in the second tier – cashing in might happen sooner rather than later.