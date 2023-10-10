Birmingham City fans are still coming to terms with Monday's announcement that head coach John Eustace had been sacked by the relatively new ownership.

Tom Wagner and co revealed that the City hierarchy were bringing in a boss that was more aligned with their vision for the club and played the style of football that they wanted, despite Eustace leading them to sixth in the current Championship standings.

And in a further letter published on the club's official website, CEO Garry Cook, who has close ties to the camp of Eustace's expected replacement Wayne Rooney, explained further reasoning for the 43-year-old's abrupt exit.

"John had clear ambitions and goals for the season," Cook said.

"Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company.

"The timing of the decision allows the incoming manager sufficient time to evaluate the playing staff ahead of the January and summer transfer windows."

What is the latest on Wayne Rooney's expected Birmingham City appointment?

There has always been a growing expectation that after the rumours of the last month, Rooney would be appointed at some point, and that only accelerated with the rumours over the past weekend, coupled with the ex-England international's departure from D.C. United.

But despite weekend speculation, the deal to bring Rooney to the Midlands hasn't been seemingly done - but it appears to be getting ever closer.

Sky Sports revealed on Tuesday afternoon that talks are ongoing in regards to the 37-year-old taking on the new vacancy at St Andrew's, with a hope to appointing him before the weekend.

And that has been further advanced by The Telegraph's John Percy, who has reported that Rooney is now back in England, having boarded a plane from Washington D.C. on Monday night.

He has also revealed that in the next 48 hours, and perhaps even within 24, Rooney will be confirmed as Birmingham's Eustace replacement, suggesting that talks are pretty much completed.

Is Wayne Rooney a good appointment for Birmingham City?

There is a massive risk with appointing a figure like Rooney to the head coach role considering he hasn't had much success in his managerial career so far.

When the previous ownership gave the job to Eustace last summer, he was also pretty inexperienced as a boss but highly-rated as a number two, he has proven himself over the last year or so to be up to the job, as evidenced by the current position in the Championship table.

And whilst it's hard to judge Rooney from his time at Derby, where much of his time was hamstrung with off-field financial issues for the Rams, he hasn't exactly turned around D.C. United's fortunes either in his time in the USA.

Rooney could come in and prove a lot of people wrong and continue taking the Blues on their upward trajectory, but for now it has to be seen as simply a big-name appointment, and not done for real footballing reasons.