23-year-old’s stance on potential switch to Sheffield Wednesday is clarified

Hull City winger Mallik Wilks is believed to be keen on securing a move to Sheffield Wednesday this summer, according to a report from The Star.

Wilks has been heavily linked with a move to the Owls this month as he looks to resolve his future ahead of the upcoming campaign.

It is understood that discussions between Wednesday and Hull over a deal for the 23-year-old are still ongoing.

The Tigers are believed to be open to offers for Wilks this summer as manager Shota Arveladze looks to alter the shape of his side.

All of the parties involved in this potential deal want an agreement to be finalised in the current transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday are looking to sign Wilks on a permanent basis or are seeking to secure his services on a loan.

The former Leeds United man fell down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium earlier this year as he only made one appearance for Hull during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having recently bolstered their squad by securing the services of Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale, Wednesday will now be determined to reach a breakthrough in terms of their negotiations with Hull over Wilks.

The Verdict

With Wilks believed to be keen on securing a move to Hillsborough, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if progress is made by the Owls in their pursuit of the winger.

If they do go on to sign Wilks in the coming weeks, this could turn out to be a fantastic bit of business by the club.

During his career to date, the winger has scored 33 goals in the third-tier whilst he has also provided 18 assists in this division in the 92 games that he has participated in.

By maintaining his fitness over the course of the upcoming campaign, there is every chance that Wilks will be able to help Wednesday launch a push for automatic promotion by setting the third-tier alight with his attacking displays.