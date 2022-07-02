23-year-old’s stance on joining Sheffield United emerges ahead of potential switch

Malmo centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic would be open to joining Championship side Sheffield United if the opportunity came along, as per Yorkshire Live.

The Blades are thought to have had a bid accepted for the Bosnian – but the defender’s former club Bordeaux have an option to make that agreement permanent following the end of his loan spell in France.

However, Les Girondins have been relegated straight to the third tier of French football after being sanctioned due to their financial situation, with their debts proving to be costly following their initial demotion to Ligue 2.

Despite this, his current side have the unenviable task of untangling Ahmedhodzic from this loan-to-buy agreement before they can he can put pen to paper on a contract at Bramall Lane.

He will be a much-needed addition too, with Filip Uremovic and Charlie Goode’s departures leaving the Blades with a few gaps to fill in central defence this summer.

One positive bit of news is that the Bosnia and Herzegovina international is open to joining the South Yorkshire outfit, music to the ears of Paul Heckingbottom who will be desperate to get his first signing of the summer over the line as quickly as possible, as he continues to prepare for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict:

It almost feels inevitable that the centre-back will be able to come to some form of solution regarding this issue with Bordeaux – because they won’t want to pay the amount needed to lure him to France considering their financial troubles.

The Blades just need to be wary of the possibility of other teams coming in to try and hijack his potential move to Bramall Lane, with Blackburn Rovers also reported to be interested in taking him to England.

However, it remains to be seen whether Rovers are willing to fork out the amount needed to lure him to Ewood Park. Considering their lack of spending in recent years, it seems doubtful that they would want to spend a seven-figure fee on one player.

For the Blades though, it would be a real positive if they are to secure this agreement in the coming days or weeks because Uremovic won’t be returning and it’s currently unclear whether they would want to pursue a fresh move for Goode.

With Ahmedhodzic open to a move though, that’s one less hurdle that will need to be overcome and that should make agreeing personal terms easier if it gets to that stage.