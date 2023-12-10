Highlights Daryl Dike's time at West Brom has been plagued with injuries, hindering his impact with the team.

Dike's impressive stint at Barnsley, where he scored 9 goals in 19 games, earned him a return to the Championship.

Despite struggling at West Brom, Dike's memorable performance at Barnsley will be remembered in EFL folklore.

It's been a rough few years for West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike.

Since moving to the West Midlands, Dike has been plagued with injuries which have kept him out of action for the Baggies for the majority of his tenure.

This constant struggle with injuries may mean many to forget his electric arrival in the Championship with Barnsley, where his time will surely go down in EFL Folklore.

Daryl Dike at Barnsley

Dike joined the Tykes from Orlando City on February 1st 2021, deadline day in the winter window, initially on loan with an option to buy.

The American signed after his breakout campaign in the MLS, which saw him score eight goals and provide three assists. That impressive season earned him MLS Rookie of the Year and a nomination for the MLS Young Player of the Year award.

When Dike joined, the Tykes were 12th in the Championship after an upturn in form following Valerien Ismael's arrival in October.

The striker got straight to work, making his first appearance against Brentford 13 days after he joined, but had to wait until his fourth Championship game to open his account for the Yorkshire club.

Having come off the bench, Dike latched onto Connor Chaplin's through ball and calmly beat Angus Gunn in the Potters net - a goal that would prove a warning of what was to come.

He'd add to his tally with goals in consecutive games against QPR and Birmingham City. His winner against the Blues made it seven wins from his first seven Championship games as a Tyke and saw Ismael's side climb into the top six.

Dike's brace against Wycombe Wanderers in March showed what a problem he was becoming for Championship defences - he rose high to head in his first and then pulled off his defender to turn a curled low cross in at the near post.

By try as they might, opposition backlines could not keep the American quiet and he finished the regular season with nine goals in 19 games for Barnsley to help them secure a play-off berth as the second tier's surprise package.

Defeat to Swansea City in the play-off semi-final meant that there wasn't a fairytale ending and all but confirmed that the Tykes wouldn't be able to sign him permanently.

But his electric spell at Oakwell should still go down in EFL folklore. He was just what Ismael's team needed, a brutal and powerful forward who was unplayable at times and provided goals that were central to a remarkable play-off push and a memorable Championship story.

Daryl Dike's Championship stats at Barnsley as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 19 9 0

Struggles at West BRom

At the end of the 2020/2021 campaign, Barnsley didn't exercise the option to sign Dike permanently.

He returned to the MLS for the 2021 campaign where he carried on with the form he showed at Barnsley, scoring 10 goals in 18 games for Orlando.

That, along with his form at Barnsley, earned Dike a return to the Championship with West Brom where he joined up with old boss Ismael.

But he has not been able to find his Oakwell form for the Baggies. Immediately after joining, Dike suffered a hamstring injury, which has sadly become the first of many - restricting his impact in the West Midlands.

Hopefully, we see him back to his best in the new year. Even if we don't his spell at Barnsley is one that fans of the Tykes and the EFL in general won't forget anytime soon.