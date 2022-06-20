23-year-old set to seal move to Scottish outfit following Swansea City departure

Yan Dhanda is set to seal a move to Ross County today, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (20/06, 06:67).

The midfielder was not offered fresh terms by Swansea City last month and thus is currently on the lookout for a new club.

It is understood that Dhanda has received offers from Championship sides this summer.

However, the midfielder is reportedly keen to play for Ross County manager Malky Mackay and thus is currently on course to seal a switch to the Scottish outfit.

The 23-year-old will fly to Inverness today and travel to Dingwall to finalise a deal.

Having finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership standings earlier this year, the Staggies will be hoping to move forward as a club under the guidance of Mackay later this year.

As for Swansea, they will also be keen to reach new heights following what was a relatively underwhelming 2021/22 campaign in the Championship.

Due to their lack of consistency, the Jacks were forced to settle for 15th-place finish at this level.

Swansea have already bolstered this squad this summer by securing the services of Nathan Wood and Harry Darling.

Wood was signed for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough whilst Darling has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Verdict

When you consider that Dhanda only made three league appearances for Swansea last season, it was hardly a shock when the club announced that he would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The midfielder will be hoping that a move to Ross County will allow him to kick-start his career.

By featuring on a regular basis in the Scottish Premiership next season, the midfielder could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Swansea meanwhile may not necessarily regret their decision to part ways with Dhanda if they are able to draft in some players in the coming weeks who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship.