23-year-old set for summer transfer move amid QPR scouting mission

Former Manchester United winger Tosin Kehinde will be allowed to leave Danish club Randers this summer, according to their sporting director Soren Pedersen.

And Pedersen has revealed that English clubs in both the top flight and second tier are tracking the 23-year-old ahead of a potential switch.

One of those looks likely to be Queens Park Rangers, who were reported by AllNigeriaSoccer in late February to have scouted Kehinde, with director of football Les Ferdinand taking in his performance against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the UEFA Conference League.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-QPR players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Age: 35 | Nationality: English | Made over 200 appearances for the club Jamie Mackie Nedum Onuoha James Perch Alex Smithies

Kehinde has been reportedly wanted by other English clubs in the last year, with Barnsley failing in a summer deadline day swoop for the forward.

Now it looks like other outfits, including the R’s, have been impressed by the Nigerian, who departed the Red Devils for Portuguese side Feirense in 2018 before then moving on to his current side Randers.

The Danes look willing to cash in on him this summer though amid rising foreign interest, with Pedersen telling Amtsavis: “I know English and German clubs are keeping an eye on him. Clubs from both the best and second best row.”

And when pressed on if Randers would look to sell Kehinde, Pedersen continued: “I hope so, because I think that both he and we, deserve it. “He has developed really well, but he has also been in an environment where he has had the opportunity to do so with skilled coaches. “There are several interested clubs, so right now it is in the cards that he will move on to the summer.” The Verdict It looks like there could be a bit of a battle for Kehinde’s services in the summer, and we can assume that QPR are one of the interested clubs as Les Ferdinand has been watching. The Hoops do have a couple of similar players to Kehinde in their squad, with both Ilias Chair and Chris Willock being the same type, but due to Willock’s form there could be every chance that big bids come for him in the summer. Kehinde would therefore be a good replacement but if QPR want him as another option to the aforementioned pair, then that is good strength in depth. It sounds as though clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga have their eyes on Kehinde as well though, so it’ll be a battle for QPR or any interested Championship side to get their hands on him this summer.