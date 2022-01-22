Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass is set to complete a loan move to an unnamed Football League side next week, according to a report from The News.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley revealed earlier this week that the 23-year-old is attracting considerable interest from elsewhere.

Bass will be allowed to leave Pompey in order to further his development as he has struggled for game-time in recent years.

After being utilised on six occasions in all competitions last season, the keeper would have been hoping to become a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven following Craig MacGillivray’s departure.

However, Cowley opted to draft Gavin Bazunu in as MacGillivray’s replacement and the Republic of Ireland international has since gone on to feature regularly in the third-tier.

Whilst Bazunu has made 23 appearances for Pompey in League One, Bass has only been selected on two occasions at this level.

With Cowley admitting that he is keen to send Bass to a club who will be the right fit for him, it seems as if he now found an appropriate suitor.

As per a report from The News, Bass spent Friday in talks over sealing a move elsewhere and is now expected to make a temporary departure next week.

The Verdict

Whilst Bass managed to keep a clean-sheet in both of the league appearances that he made for Pompey earlier this season, he may find it beneficial to feature for another club during the remainder of the campaign.

Unlikely to challenge Bazunu for a spot in Portsmouth’s side, the keeper may have fallen further down the pecking order if he was allowed to stay at Fratton Park as the club are reportedly closing in on sealing a permanent move for Ollie Webber, who is currently plying his trade at Crystal Palace.

By playing regularly elsewhere, Bass may be able to put himself in a position where he can fight for the starting spot next season following Bazunu’s exit.

Portsmouth may not necessarily miss Bass when he makes his exit if their current crop of players are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months.