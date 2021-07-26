23-year-old set for Ipswich medical ahead of potential seven-figure transfer

Ipswich Town have made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Rangers defender George Edmundson with a medical planned for the 23-year-old, per Football Insider.

It was reported earlier by the same source that a fee had been agreed between the Scottish Premiership champions and the Tractor Boys for Edmundson in the region of £1 million.

Now the Gers have given permission for the centre-back to discuss personal terms with Paul Cook’s side ahead of his potential move and to also undergo physical tests.

Edmundson started his career at Oldham and after 78 appearances for the Latics he secured a permanent move to the Scottish giants in 2019.

He’s struggled to nail down a place in Steven Gerrard’s plans though and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Derby County – Edmundson missed a portion of that spell though through injury and made just 10 appearances for the Rams.

County were thought to be keen on bringing Edmundson back to Pride Park, but a transfer embargo meant that a move was impossible and Ipswich have seemingly won the race for the defender’s signature.

The Verdict

With Conor Chaplin also potentially arriving at Portman Road this week, it looks like Ipswich’s new American owners are serious about backing Paul Cook to take the Tractor Boys back into the Championship.

They’ve already made several statement signings such as Scott Fraser, Joe Pigott and Vaclav Hladky, but spending a seven-figure fee on a new defender is definitely a rarity for League One and it shows that Brett Johnson and co are serious about their investment.

It’s definitely a case of getting out of League One via promotion at the earliest opportunity and with Edmundson’s imminent arrival to add to a position not really looked at yet by Cook, Ipswich’s chances of promotion in 2022 just got a bit better.