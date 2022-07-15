23-year-old set for Huddersfield Town exit as Nottingham Forest close in on deal

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is set to complete a move to Nottingham Forest in the next 48 hours, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that the Reds will pay a fee believed to be less than £10m for the midfielder.

O’Brien will become Forest’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window barring a late twist.

A product of Huddersfield’s youth academy, the 23-year-old has established himself as a key player for the club in recent seasons.

During the previous term, O’Brien helped Huddersfield reach the play-offs by providing six direct goal contributions in 43 league appearances.

The Terriers went on to defeat Luton Town in the semi-finals of this competition before losing to Forest at Wembley Stadium.

O’Brien featured in all three of these fixtures and is now seemingly set to earn the chance to showcase his talent in the top-flight for Steve Cooper’s side.

Huddersfield have already parted ways with a host of individuals this summer.

As well as opting to release six players following the conclusion of the previous term, the Terriers sold Pipa to Olympiacos earlier this month and have sanctioned temporary exits for Kyle Hudlin, Romoney Crichlow, Kian Harratt and Matty Daly.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, this is a significant blow for Huddersfield as O’Brien is unquestionably one of the best players that they have at their disposal.

In the previous term, the midfielder managed to illustrate that he is capable of setting the second-tier alight with his performances as he averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.09 at this level.

Whereas Huddersfield have recently managed to bolster their central midfield options by swooping for Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu, they may now need to sign another player who is capable of playing in this position following this update.

Terriers head coach Danny Schofield will have to nail his recruitment between now and the end of the transfer window in order to have the best chance of guiding his side to a relative amount of success in the absence of O’Brien.