Charlton Athletic are said to have informed midfielder George Lapslie that he is free to make a permanent exit from the club in January, according to a report by the South London Press earlier today.

The 23-year-old has impressed out on loan at Mansfield Town in League Tow and is now said to have been deemed surplus to requirements by Lee Bowyer at the Valley after failing to really make his mark in a Charlton shirt across the 54 first team appearances that he has been afforded.

Having thrived away from the club it now appears that the Addicks are open to cutting ties with their academy product, with Lapslie’s current deal expiring at the end of the current campaign.

A central midfielder by trade, the London born schemer has racked up five goals and two assists during his loan spell with the fourth tier side.

The Verdict

This would be the right thing to do for Lapslie at this stage of his career as he needs to continue to play regularly in order to improve continuously.

His time at Charlton has slowly come to an end and carving out a career in the lower reaches of the EFL now seems like the most viable option for the 23-year-old.

There is no shame in making such a move and quite often players that drop lower down the pyramid soon come back up after putting in good performances.

It’s clear that Charlton are looking to cut costs before they eye up bringing any new players into the football club and in the case of Lapslie, his departure is seen as part of that plan.