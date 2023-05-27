Russell Martin is on the verge of being named the new Southampton manager as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The Saints’ 11-year stay in the Premier League came to an end recently, and that means the Saints will be back in the Championship for the 2023/24 season, and they will be doing so under a new regime.

What will Russell Martin look to change at Southampton?

The 37-year-old is all but officially the new Southampton manager, which will mean Martin is onto his third managerial job in a short space of time.

He will be taking over a side that has had a dreadful campaign for the whole 2022/23 season and one that will have a lot of turmoil surrounding it heading into the summer.

As with any side that is relegated from the Premier League, there will be players that will push for an exit and ones that are at the club, who are on big wages and the club can’t shift.

So, it is going to be a very big job that Martin walks into, and one that will demand a lot as soon as he walks into the building.

Therefore, as any new manager does, he will want to make swift changes at the club to change its fortunes. Martin will obviously look to continue the style of play that he has implemented at MK Dons and Swansea City, one that seemingly suits Southampton and the crop of players they do have in the squad.

Another will be that he will look to make changes in regards to arrivals and departures, and one signing the club could look to make this summer is Joel Piroe of Swansea, a striker that Martin knows all about.

Why Joel Piroe would be a good signing for Southampton

As mentioned, Southampton will expect to have a busy summer of goings and comings, and with the club having a large budget at this level, you would expect Martin to be given the tools to make changes.

The Saints have lacked goalscorers for a number of seasons now, which is one reason why they have been floating around the bottom end of the Premier League. So, this is a position in which you would assume Martin will look to improve this summer.

Strikers are always hard to find, but Martin’s connections at Swansea could be useful for Southampton, and they should look to reunite Piroe and Martin at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Dutchman joined the Swans in the summer of 2021 from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, and in his two years at the club, he has featured 92 times, scoring 44 goals and registering eight assists.

The 23-year-old has adapted really well to life in English football, ending last season with 22 goals in the Championship, while this season the striker finished on 19, making him the fourth highest goal scorer of the season.

The forward averaged 0.45 goals per 90 and 200 minutes per goal, with the Swansea striker having the most shots by any player this season, 105.

Piroe is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract, and with the inconsistent season Swansea had and Martin leaving the club, it could well spell the end of the striker’s time at the club.

The Dutchman has proven experience in the Championship now, and with his impressive scoring record for a side that hasn’t been at the top end of the league, he is bound to warrant interest.

Piroe has worked with Martin before, so they both know how each other works, and during their time at the club, the striker has seemingly flourished under Martin’s management.

So, it seems like a transfer that hasn’t got a lot of risk behind it and one that could see Southampton add a very good striker to their ranks for a low-cost fee considering his contract situation.