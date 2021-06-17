23-year-old moves on? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Huddersfield Town in the next few weeks

Huddersfield Town have been one of the Championship’s busier clubs so far in the summer transfer window.

Carlos Corberan’s squad has been padded out with free agents signings, with no fewer than five new faces through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lee Nicholls has come in to provide competition for Ryan Schofield, whilst Ollie Turton and Josh Ruffels strengthen the full-back positions.

Matty Pearson arrives a commanding centre-back, whilst Jordan Rhodes offers another option in attack.

So, what’s next for Huddersfield? They still need to strengthen Corberan’s hand in the coming weeks and months, but there’s also a need to maybe move on a little bit of deadwood. Then, there’s always the threat of losing key players.

We explore a couple of developments that we might see:

Pipa moves on?

Huddersfield fans will hope this is all just paper talk at the moment, but interest in Corberan’s right-back was inevitable really.

The 23-year-old excelled in his first year in English football, scoring two goals and registering four assists, providing an attack-minded, exciting option at full-back.

Record note how there’s interest from Sporting CP, with talk of a deal for a small fee of just €2m.

That’s on the cheap side and it might take more than that to convince Huddersfield to sell a key performer, but more speculation of this ilk is likely to develop in the coming weeks.

The motive behind Bacuna and Mbenza extensions

Huddersfield triggered the 12-month extension they had in their favour when it came to the contracts of Juninho Bacuna and Isaac Mbenza, keeping them contracted at the club until the summer of 2022.

Bacuna featured 43 times last season and Mbenza made 36 appearances. Both were regulars under Corberan, so the decision to keep them was natural, right?

Well, that remains to be seen. The feeling amongst supporters was that Huddersfield were triggering those extensions with the hope of still moving Bacuna and Mbenza on this summer, but for a little bit of cash.

Nothing has materialised yet with either player and we sit tight waiting for the true motive behind those contract decisions.

