23-year-old midfielder makes double transfer admission on Millwall and Nottingham Forest

Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming has admitted he’s interested in a move to Millwall and was also keen on a transfer to Nottingham Forest last summer, speaking to ESPN.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of considerable interest from the Lions this month, reportedly having a €1.3m bid rejected for his services according to Dutch outlet VI, though it’s currently unclear how much the Eredivisie side currently value him at.

Unfortunately for Gary Rowett’s men, the Dutch top-tier side can afford to play hardball with them with his contract in Sittard not expiring until 2024 and no release clause thought to have been negotiated when the midfielder signed on the dotted line back in 2020.

Forest also suffered the same experience back in the summer, having multiple bids knocked back for the 23-year-old as they endured mixed luck during the previous window with additions.

Whilst they were able to recruit the likes of Djed Spence and James Garner, who were both shrewd signings, they were reportedly rejected by the likes of Yuma Suzuki and M’Bala N’Zola and couldn’t quite get this deal over the line, potentially allowing Rowett’s side to continue pushing for a move to the English capital.

One man that certainly seems keen on this switch is Fleming himself, who spoke candidly about the interest in his services.

He said to ESPN (via South London Press): “Millwall has reported to Fortuna.

“The Championship is a good step for me, it was the same with Nottingham Forest last summer.

“Then I honestly indicated that I wanted to go there. Millwall is also a nice option.

“But you know how it went last summer. My opinion doesn’t really matter.”

The Verdict:

This is certainly a clear statement from Flemming – but he will need to actively force a move via his club if he does want to secure a move to the Championship.

However, Sittard will not want to sell the 23-year-old for a cut-price deal considering his talent and the fact that he still has over two years left to run on his current deal in the Netherlands, potentially pricing the Lions out of a move.

They seem to be financially responsible so they could probably splash on this transfer, but with the club set to get nothing for Jed Wallace if they don’t sell him this month, the club’s hierarchy may be unwilling to invest much more into this deal.

And for Forest, they have the likes of Garner and Philip Zinckernagel who can play in an advanced midfield role, so there’s no real need for them to pursue the Dutchman this month.

It may also be wise for them to save up in general considering how much investment there has been in the past 12 months or so. So expect the Flemming saga to carry on for some time as he looks to get a move away.