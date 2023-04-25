Callum Styles has admitted that he is open to the possibility of sealing a permanent move to Millwall this summer from Barnsley.

Styles joined the Lions on loan from the Reds last year.

As part of this agreement, Millwall have an option to purchase Styles at the end of the current campaign.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the club in their clash with Cardiff City in October and went on to feature in Millwall's next 13 league fixtures.

In the return meeting with the Bluebirds in January, Styles suffered a serious quad injury.

Due to this issue, Styles missed 15 consecutive league games.

The Hungary international is now fully fit and is expected to represent Millwall in their meeting with Blackpool on Friday.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, Gary Rowett's side cannot afford to slip up against the Seasiders as they no longer occupy one of the play-off spots.

What has Millwall's Callum Styles had to say about his future?

Making reference to his future, Styles has revealed that he would be happy to stay at the club.

Speaking to NewsAtDen about his spell, Styles said: "I’m happy with how it’s gone overall.

"I was obviously disappointed with the injury but that’s football, those things happen and you’ve just got to overcome and adapt to it.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Millwall a lot.

"I’d be happy to stay if the club was wanting to do something on that part.

"I’m just wanting to get to the play-offs, and I think that’s the aim for most of us."

Will Millwall trigger their option to buy Styles?

While Styles' game-time has unfortunately been limited this season due to injury, he has shown some glimpses of promise during his loan spell with Millwall.

In the 20 league games that he has participated in, Styles has provided two direct goal contributions and has also made 1.3 tackles and 19.9 passes per game.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in the Championship, the midfielder will need to produce positive performances in Millwall's two remaining fixtures in order to convince Rowett to sign him on a permanent deal.

When you consider that Styles is capable of playing in a number of different positions, his versatility could prove to be an asset to the Lions as they aim to achieve a great deal of success in the 2023/24 campaign.