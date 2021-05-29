23-year-old issues message over his Norwich City future

Norwich City winger Przemysław Płacheta has insisted that he does not want to leave Carrow Road during the summer transfer window and wants to continue his development under Daniel Farke.

The winger only arrived at Norwich last summer, but he has endured a challenging first season in English football as he struggled to force his way into a side that swiftly established themselves as the best team in the Championship. Plancheta was limited to just 26 appearances in the league and only ten of those came from the start, and he scored just one goal in the process.

The 23-year-old was issued a clear message from Farke following what was his last start of the season in defeat at Swansea City back in February. The German insisted that he needed to see more from him if he was going to be able to be a key player for the Canaries. That might have led to some potential talk over whether he might be allowed to leave the club this summer.

However, speaking to Polish outlet Przegląd Sportowy, via Eastern Daily Press, Placheta has insisted that he is wanting to remain with Norwich this summer and that he wants to follow in the footsteps of some of the other talented attacking players the Canaries have developed in recent times.

He said: “My head is in Norwich. I have good contact with the trainer, I trust him and we talk often.

“This is the game, especially at a higher level. Here, no one holds a seat for you or waits for you. There is a lot of competition.

“You have to be humble and work hard all the time, because the success of the team consists not only of the first XI, but also the substitutes who must be ready when the situation requires it. I am really glad that I came here, this year has given me a lot, and what will happen next, we’ll see.

“At one point, the coach said that maybe I had too much pressure on me and I am young and this is my first season in this demanding league, so he gave me a break. We talked about it. I trust the trainer because I know that he has a lot of experience, these are his proven methods and he knows what he is doing.

“It is enough to look at how other players in the club have developed with this coach.”

The verdict

Plancheta is saying all of the right sorts of things here and it seems like he will return for pre-season eager to prove a point to Farke and show him that he is beginning to take on board the things that the German will be asking from him. Unquestionably there is a player in there and that is why he was taken to Carrow Road in the first place it is just whether they can get that out of him now.

The winger was always going to face a difficult task in his first season in English football, he has the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell ahead of him in the pecking order. However, Farke has still be frustrated rightly so with the end product that Plancheta has been able to produce when he has handed him chances to feature for his side this term.

It did seem like a short-term loan deal might be beneficial for the winger this summer, but it seems like the 23-year-old is determined not leave the club. It also seems he is willing to be seen as more of a squad player and be content with continuing to work on his game on the training ground. If he can put the work in and listen to Farke and his coaches then he should be able to improve.