23-year-old in: The expected Portsmouth XI Jackett is likely to play this weekend

Portsmouth had a morale boosting victory over Christmas as they beat league leaders Wycombe 2-0 at Fratton Park on Boxing Day.

Pompey had a really poor start to the season but recent results have suggested that there may be an opportunity for the side to fight for promotion via the top six of the League One table.

They’ll be hoping to carry that on when they take on MK Dons this weekend with Jackett knowing his side could be into the play-off places by the end of the day.

Here’s the expected Portsmouth XI that Jackett is likely to play on Sunday…

Portsmouth have had a really good run of late, and will hope to carry that on this weekend when they travel to Milton Keynes. It’s set to be an intriguing game with both sides aiming for what could be a vital victory for either’s season.

Pompey’s defence is expected to stay the same after a really good performance against Wycombe. Sean Raggett and Christian Burgess were excellent at the heart of the defence, and stopped the direct approach from Wycombe for the full 90 minutes at Fratton Park.

In midfield Ben Close and Tom Naylor are both expected to keep their places which will be important in a game that they’ll need to try and dictate the flow of.

The only change that will be forced upon is on the wing as Ryan Williams went off injured after just eight minutes on Boxing Day. His replacement, Marcus Harness, is expected to start, alongside the very in-form Ronan Curtis who has been brilliant in recent weeks.

Up top, Ellis Harrison has played well whilst leading the line and will be hoping that he retains his place for another game. If he can add a few more goals to his game, then he’ll be one of the best forwards in the division.