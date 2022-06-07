23-year-old gives verdict on his time on loan at Wigan Athletic

Tom Bayliss joined Wigan Athletic on loan from Preston North End at the start of the season and although he only made 17 appearances, somewhat due to injury, he had his part to play in the Latics promotion to the Championship.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old felt he was part of the rebuild at the club as he told Wigan Today: “The gaffer kept saying everyone played their part, and it was a real squad effort – on and off the pitch.

“I’d love to have played 50-odd games, but I’d like to think I also had a big impact off the pitch as well.

“If you’re not playing, it’s important to still do your bit, and not sulk at all.

“I’d just like to say a big thank you to the manager and also the fans for the welcome they gave me.

“I’ve now got a winners’ medal from League Two and League One, so hopefully the Championship is the next one!”

The midfielder’s future is fairly uncertain as he has a year left on his contract at Deepdale but has been told he is available for a permanent transfer.

That being said, it’s not yet known whether Leam Richardson will want to bring him back to Wigan as he assembles a squad ready for the Championship.

Bayliss has admitted he enjoyed his time at Wigan and felt it taught him a lot not just about his own football but the game as a whole too. Therefore, if the Latics did want to get him again, you can see that he would be rather in favour of this.

The Verdict:

Although he didn’t play as big of a part as he would’ve hoped in the season, the fact Bayliss come away from his loan spell with a winners medal and part of a team that were champions definitely counts for something.

Furthermore, he now has two winners medals from the two leagues below the Championship showing his progression is there too.

It’s hard to see if he will get a move to Wigan this summer or elsewhere in the Championship this summer. Obviously he didn’t play as much as hoped but being in those winning teams will only add to his experience as a player too.