23-year-old Fulham man attracting transfer interest in France

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is attracting overseas transfer interest, with Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux said to be considering a loan move for the USA international, per RMC Sport.

The 23-year-old signed for Fulham last summer from Wigan Athletic following the Latics’ relegation to League One, and it came just months after a dream move to A.C. Milan fell through for Robinson due to the medical picking up an irregular heart rhythm.

Robinson played 28 times for the Cottagers last season but was unable to help them survive the Premier League, and in recent weeks both Man City and Wolves have been linked with a potential transfer.

However in what seems to be a bit of a surprise, Bordeaux have now registered their interest in taking Robinson for the season, despite their American owners putting the club into administration just a few months ago.

The French side have not spent any money on players this summer so far and they are believed to be trying to acquire Robinson on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, but Robinson’s wages are currently stopping the deal from being done.

They have just been taken over by Gerard Lopez who has purchased the club from King Street Investments and Robinson could be seen as a statement signing should they be able to sort a deal out.

The Verdict

A move back to the Premier League I could see happening for Robinson, but it seems quite ambitious for Bordeaux to be targeting him – especially on loan.

Robinson could be a real key player for the Cottagers next season as the last time he was in the Championship for Wigan he really starred, and it almost led to a move to Italy.

A loan move makes no sense for Fulham who could easily cash on him on a permanent deal if they wanted to, but with his best years ahead of him Marco Silva will surely want to keep Robinson around for a promotion push in the 2021-22 season.