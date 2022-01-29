23-year-old Blackburn Rovers man the subject of transfer interest

Aberdeen are interested in a loan deal for Jacob Davenport from Blackburn Rovers according to The Press and Journal.

The 23-year-old, who signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2018, has a contract at Ewood Park that only runs until the end of the season.

Looking at his future career trajectory it is important for Davenport to have alternative destinations entering the final months of his deal.

Tony Mowbray has only handed two league starts to Davenport this season and with a lot of the current squad’s deals ticking down, Davenport does not look like a player who will be prioritised for an extension.

The Scottish Premiership can be a good stepping stone in a player’s career, with many Championship clubs successfully signing players from the division in recent years.

Aberdeen are currently slap bang in mid table in the Scottish Premiership in that could provide a platform for Davenport to express himself in the second half of the season, away from the high stakes nature of Blackburn’s position in the second tier.

The Dandies would be in a strong position in terms of pursuing Davenport on a permanent basis.

Stephen Glass would have the best part of half a season to assess Davenport’s strengths in deciding whether to push to sign him with a view to the longer term in the summer.

Blackburn and Aberdeen do already have connections this month, with winger Ryan Hedges reportedly set to make the move to Ewood Park from Scotland.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 David Dunn Yes No

The Verdict

It is unlikely that Davenport will be looking at Championship football next season if he is released at the end of his contract.

Rovers do not have the deepest squad, though they are strong in midfield, so it does harm Davenport’s reputation a touch that he has seen such limited opportunities.

Aberdeen are a large club in the Scottish top-flight and with the significant change of scenery it would require, a loan move also seems to suit Davenport, allowing him to settle into his new surroundings before making a decision on whether commit to a permanent move.

With the 23-year-old so low in the pecking order under Tony Mowbray it would be mutually beneficial to send him out on loan in the next few days.