23-y/o starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Swansea on Tuesday

Coventry City will be looking to continue their winning run this coming Tuesday as they play host to Swansea City at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Sky Blues currently occupy fourth place in the league standings after making a brilliant start to the season under Mark Robins and will be keen to keep their momentum going as they take on the Swans.

Matty Godden is the man in form for his side at present, with his well taken header on Saturday earning the Midlands outfit a 1-0 win away to Hull City.

Swansea themselves also experienced success on the weekend as they beat Peterborough United 3-0 and should provide a tough test for this exciting and ambitious Coventry side on home turf.

Here, we take you through out predicted Coventry City starting eleven to face Swansea on Tuesday night.

We predict that Robins will once again name an unchanged team for this game, with Simon Moore once again taking his place between the sticks.

Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam will form the back three, with Ian Maatsen and Fankaty Dabo acting as the advanced wing backs.

In midfield, Ben Sheaf should keep his place over captain Liam Kelly, which means the former Arsenal man should partner Gustavo Hamer in the centre of the park.

The ever impressive and energetic Callum O’Hare will once again line up as a number 10 in behind the front two, with Robins giving the attacking midfielder the licence to drift into wide areas in order to create overloads and find pockets of space in between the lines.

Godden will again lead the line with Viktor Gyökeres, with the duo looking to add to their ever growing goal tally against a Swansea City side who have been prone to defensive errors this season.