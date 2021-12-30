23-y/o starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face Cardiff tonight

AFC Bournemouth will be seeking to continue their fight back from the poor form that they recently experienced as they play host to Cardiff City at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

The Cherries won 1-0 away at Queens Park Rangers last time out, with that victory coming as a welcome result after going five games without one.

A victory for the South Coast side on home turf tonight could see them potentially extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to four points if other results across the division fall in their favour.

They take on a Cardiff side who have experienced a mixed bag of results since handing Steve Morison the managerial reins back in November.

Quiz: Did AFC Bournemouth do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Did Bournemouth sell Arnaut Danjuma to Valencia earlier this year? Yes No

Here, we take you through our predicted AFC Bournemouth starting eleven ahead of their game against the Bluebirds tonight.

Mark Travers will keep his place between the sticks, with the keeper having been almost ever present for the Cherries this season.

In defence there should be one change, with Lloyd Kelly being set to return after shaking off a bout of Covid-19. The 23-year-old will start alongside the likes of Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey and Jordan Zemura.

In midfield Jefferson Lerma and Lewis Cook will be tasked with dictating the tempo as Bournemouth look to get their passing game going against what is likely to be a stubborn Cardiff outfit.

Ryan Christie will start on the right hand side whilst Junior Stanislas will keep his place on the left after putting in an impressive performance against QPR.

That leaves Philip Billing starting as a makeshift number 10 in behind Dominic Solanke, with the duo having scored a combined total of 26 goas between them so far this season.

Given the quality that Bournemouth have within their ranks, it is tough to look past the likelihood of it being another routine home victory for Scott Parker’s side against a Cardiff side who are still very much in transition.