23-y/o says Rangers dwarf his current side, discusses return

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, and quoted by the Nottingham Post, current Reds defender Joe Worrall has discussed the size of Rangers and how it compares to his City Ground side now.

Fairly big things are expected of Worrall with him representing England strongly at youth level and now having made himself a regular at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

Not so long ago, though, he was on loan at Rangers and working under Steven Gerrard who was undertaking his first steps in senior management last season at Ibrox.

Ultimately, it proved trophyless but it was full of big moments for the club and, indeed, the young centre-half whose loan north of the border expired last summer.

Clearly, too, it’s left a lasting impression on the player with him suggesting that the Gers are a bigger club than the Reds.

He said:

“I thought Forest was a big club but Rangers is absolutely humongous.

“Just going out on the street and seeing the people and what they’re like and their attitude toward football.

“It’s different to anything I’ve ever experienced and probably ever will unless I return.”

It’s interesting, too, that he discusses the prospect of a return at the end there. He clearly was blown away by the size of the Glasgow club and if he does go back it sounds as though wherever he joins from will be dwarfed in comparison too.

The Verdict

Forest have the European Cups, Rangers have the glut of league titles and are part of one of the most famous rivalries in the game, both sides have a rich history.

Comparing them might not have been what Worrall intended to do with these comments but, clearly, Rangers left a lasting impression on him and it remains to be seen if he does end up going back there at the moment.