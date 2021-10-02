Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

23 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion have produced a number of exceptional players out of their academy over the years. 

Some of those players have made a name for themselves at the Hawthorns, but others have taken on the option to move away from the club and try to make it elsewhere.

In our latest Football League World quiz, we pick out a number of academy graduates from West Brom and piece together 23 questions surrounding them.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 23

Which side of the Old Firm does Kemar Roofe currently play?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 23 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: