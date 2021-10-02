23 questions about some of Swansea City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Swansea City will be looking to build a new era under the stewardship of Russell Martin this term, with the young coach having taken on the job this summer following the departure of Steve Cooper after the Welsh side failed to gain promotion again.

Here, we have devised 23 questions all about some of the club’s best ever academy graduates.

Give our quiz a punt down below and please comment you scores in the comments section so that we can see how you got on!

1 of 23 What age group was Joe Allen in? 1988 1990 1992 1994