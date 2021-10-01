Sunderland’s impressive start to the League One season is not showing any signs of coming to an end in the near future with the Black Cats on a role at the moment.

Lee Johnson’s side have been able to avoid some of the frustrating runs of form that they have suffered from in recent campaigns so far this season.

The Black Cats are undoubtedly in great spirits and there are real signs that this can finally be the season where they make it back into the Championship.

However, Sunderland must be careful not to become complacent and think in anyway that they achieved anything at this stage. There is still a long way to go and maintaining consistency is going to be vital for the Black Cats.

While we wait to see what happens with Sunderland’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their best ever academy graduates. There are 23 questions. See if you can get 100%!

23 questions about some of Sunderland's best ever academy graduates - Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 George Honeyman managed to make his Sunderland debut against which club? Morecambe Plymouth Argyle Bradford City Rotherham United