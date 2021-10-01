After seeing youngster Liam Shaw move to former Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in the summer, the Owls will be hoping this gives some of their current youngsters inspiration to go on and make an impact in the first team.

Jayden Onen, 20, is one player who is currently on trial at Hillsborough after previously being linked with a move to South Yorkshire in July.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a winger, has already made his debut and could be a promising young player to get on board – with the Owls producing a number of decent players from over the years.

Leigh Bromby is just one of those who went on to play in the Premier League – and in this quiz – we’re testing you and four others as we ask you 23 questions about some of the third-tier side’s most notorious academy graduates.

Can you score full marks? There’s only one way to find out.

23 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday's best ever academy graduates - Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Leigh Bromby won promotion to the Premier League with which side in 2006? Reading Sheffield United Watford Leeds United