Millwall have found winning games something of a struggle so far this season in the Championship but the Lions are still a very difficult side for other teams to defeat.

Gary Rowett’s side only managed to win one of their opening nine matches, and that is something that is going to have to be improved upon as the campaign progresses if they have any chance of challenging further up the Championship table.

The next few weeks either side of the international break are going to be crucial for the Lions. They will have to try and put a run of wins together to put themselves nearer towards the top of the Championship table.

While we wait to see what happens with Millwall’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the Lions’ best ever academy graduates. Can you get 23/23?

23 questions about some of Millwall's best ever academy graduates - Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Did Eberechi Eze ever make an appearance for Millwall’s first-team after spending time in their academy – Yes or no? Yes No