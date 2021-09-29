23 questions about some of Luton Town’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Luton Town have endured a frustrating few weeks in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hatters have been dealt with several injury problems, and are winless in their last six games under Nathan Jones.

They host Coventry City at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night looking to return to winning ways against the in-form Sky Blues

Here are 23 question about some of Luton’s best ever academy graduates – can you get full marks? Let us know your scores on social media so we can see how you get on!

1 of 23 Curtis Davies left Luton in which year? 2003 2004 2005 2006