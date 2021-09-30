Ipswich Town are under pressure to go on an improved run of form and get themselves pushing up the League One table following a challenging start to the campaign.

Paul Cook’s side have struggled to find consistency within their performances so far this season as they have searched to try and find the right formula to win matches on a regular basis.

There have been some signs of progression with Ipswich since the beginning of the campaign as their squad begins to finally gel. The hope will be that translates at some point into a consistent run of winning matches.

Ipswich have handed the rest of the league a real head start and they can not afford too many poor runs of form for the rest of the season. However, we have seen teams recover from bad starts to claim top-six finishes before.

While we wait to see what happens with Ipswich’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their best ever academy graduates. There are 23 questions. See if you can get 100%!

23 questions about some of Ipswich Town's best ever academy graduates - Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Did Matt Bloomfield ever make an appearance for Ipswich Town’s first team – yes or no? Yes No