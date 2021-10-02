Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

23 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have had some cracking academy players over the years and continue to produce a steady stream. 

Lewis O’Brien is at the forefront of Carlos Corberan’s plans at this moment in time, thriving in the Huddersfield midfield and picking up plenty of Premier League interest.

He features in this latest Huddersfield quiz, as we take a look at a number of academy players to pass through the club.

It’s 23 questions, but very doable to score 100%.

Take it on below:

1 of 23

Where is Alex Smithies currently playing?


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

