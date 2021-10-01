23 questions about some of Gillingham’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

A 2-0 victory away to Cambridge United on Tuesday night has steered Gillingham three points clear of the relegation places.

The Gills, who finished in tenth place last time out, will be hoping to build on Tuesday night’s win and continue to climb up the table after a tricky start.

Steve Evans’ side host Wigan Athletic at the weekend, and whilst The Latics currently sit second in the table, The Gills will take confidence from the fact that Saturday’s opposition were beaten on Tuesday evening.

Whilst we wait for Saturday to come around, we have devised a 23-question quiz that tests your knowledge of some of the players that have come through the academy at Gillingham.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

1 of 23 Between what years was Matt Jarvis a Gillingham player at senior level? 2001-2007 2002-2007 2003-2007 2004-2007