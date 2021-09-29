Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham News

23 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Published

10 mins ago

on

Fulham have produced some good players over the years but how much do you know about the ones that are starring in this latest Cottagers quiz?

The Lilywhites have seen the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Harvey Elliott come through in recent seasons, whilst Fabio Carvalho looks another top talent to emerge for the club.

How much do you know about the former pair and a couple of other Fulham graduates, though? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks…

23 questions about some of Fulham's best ever academy graduates - Can you score full marks?

1 of 23

How old is Ryan Sessegnon?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 23 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: