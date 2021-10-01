Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

23 questions about some of Bradford City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Bradford City will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend after two defeats on the bounce across two competitions, with the Bantams set to play host to Rochdale tomorrow at Valley Parade in front of an expectant home crowd. 

Here, we have devised a 23 question quiz all about the club’s best academy graduates from over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

1 of 23

How many league appearances did Scott Kerr make?


