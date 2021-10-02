Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley News

23 questions about some of Barnsley’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Barnsley have produced some good players over the years but how much do you know about them?

In the following Tykes quiz, we’re taking a look at a handful of the best academy graduates from Oakwell and asking a host of questions about them, there are 23 to attempt.

See if you can get full marks with that in mind, then, and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with other Tykes fans!

1 of 23

How old is John Stones?


