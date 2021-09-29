23 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

Bournemouth have enjoyed a positive start to the season as they look to win promotion under Scott Parker.

As well as building a stylish team, fans will also be encouraged by the fact the new boss has given youth a chance, with Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura making a real impact in the opening weeks.

Whilst the two arrived at the Cherries at different points in their youth career, the fact they’re in the team will show the academy players that opportunities will come.

But, how is your knowledge on previous academy graduates? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

23 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth's best ever academy graduates

