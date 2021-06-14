Though Bristol City are yet to sign any new players this summer, Nigel Pearson has revealed he wants to bring in five new arrivals before the window closes.

Having released 11 senior players, Pearson needs to add some quality to his squad as City begin to rebuild under the experienced coach.

But how much can you remember about the Robins’ summer deals in years gone by?

We’ve put together this 23 question quiz to test just that. Can you get full marks?

23 questions about Bristol City's summer signings from over the years - Can you get full marks?

1 of 21 1. Who did the Robins sign Frank Fielding from? Nottingham Forest Millwall Coventry City Derby County