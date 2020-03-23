23 goals for Brentford: What’s Marcello Trotta up to these days?

Marcello Trotta spent two consecutive loan-spells with Brentford, from 2012 to 2014.

To date, Trotta’s only honour in football remains a League One promotion with Brentford 2014. The Italian had so much class and so much potential, but after his Griffin Park stay wasn’t made permanent, his career path plateaued.

In 69 appearances for the Bees he scored 23 times, scoring 13 in the 2013/14 season League One season as Brentford finished 2nd. He’d been with the youth academies of Napoli, Manchester City and Fulham, signing professionally with the latter in 2011.

But he made just one league appearance for Fulham between 2011 and 2015, spending those four years out on-loan. Brentford was the most successful and most sustained of those loan-spells, and then manager Mark Warburton stated his intentions to sign him permanently after their promotion, but it never materialised.

For what reason we don’t know, but Trotta returned to Fulham and found himself back out on-loan, this time with Barnsley.

An uninspiring spell in the first-half of the season at Oakwell he was sold to Serie B side Avellino in the January, and in one-and-a-half seasons there he performed well, scoring 17 in 41 and being signed by Serie A side Sassuolo ahead of the 2015/16 campaign.

Again, Trotta couldn’t break into the first-team and spent successive and equally uninspiring loan-spells with Crotone in Serie B, before being sold to Frosinone and last January, loaned out to Ascoli.

The now 27-year-old has scored five in nine for his new Serie B side, and what is his sixth loan club and eighth season playing away on-loan.

Trotta has become a nomadic striker and it’s sad to see him not be able to hold down a regular spot at a parent club. But he remains a fairly young player with a good few years ahead of him yet – he proved himself in England, and he could well return one day.