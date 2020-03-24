23 goals, 12 assists: How is ex-West Brom man Robert Koren getting on these days?

When West Bromwich Albion opted to sign Robert Koren in January 2007 from Norwegian side Lillestrom, they would have been hoping that the midfielder’s unquestionable talent could help them reach new heights.

After suffering relegation to the second-tier in the season prior to the midfielder’s arrival, the Baggies were determined to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Impressive during his first few months at the Hawthorns, Koren made 18 appearances in the Championship as West Brom qualified for the play-offs.

Although the midfielder helped his side reach the final by providing an assist in the Baggies’ second-leg victory over arch-rival Wolverhampton Wanderers, he couldn’t prevent his side from suffering a 1-0 defeat to Derby County at Wembley Stadium.

Undeterred by this setback, Koren played a pivotal role in West Brom’s Championship-winning 2007/08 campaign as he scored nine goals in 40 league appearances.

Whilst the former Lillestrom man would have been determined to prove his worth in the top-flight, he was only able to deliver the goods on a sporadic basis as the Baggies were relegated.

Having helped the club seal promotion once again in the following season, Koren left West Brom in 2010.

As well as scoring 23 goals for the Baggies, the midfielder produced 12 assists for his team-mates in 149 appearances.

So how is he getting on these days?



After deciding to join Hull City, Koren experienced an extremely successful individual 2010/11 campaign at the KCOM Stadium as he provided 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship.

The ex-Slovenia international sealed another promotion from the second-tier in 2013 as the Tigers finished second in the standings.

During the following season, Koren helped his side reach the final of the FA Cup by making three appearances in the competition.

However, the midfielder once again suffered heartbreak at Wembley as Hull were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal despite taking a two-goal lead in the early stages of the game.

With first-team football no longer guaranteed at Hull, Koren opted to join Australian side Melbourne City in 2014.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Which club did Jake Livermore start his career with? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United

A two-year spell with City saw the midfielder feature on 24 occasions in the A-League before calling time on his career in 2016.

Since retiring, Koren has moved into coaching and was recently appointed as NK Celje’s assistant manager.

The 39-year-old will be hoping to aide his side’s hopes of winning the Slovenian PrvaLiga when the current campaign eventually resumes.

Currently second in the standings, Celje are five points behind leaders Olimpija Ljubljana with 11 games left to play.